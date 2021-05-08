CNH Industrial to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CNH Industrial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.86 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,309,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4,891.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,506,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,175,000 after buying an additional 6,375,656 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,900,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,800,000 after buying an additional 6,179,502 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 1,440.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,115,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,037,000 after buying an additional 3,848,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,226,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

