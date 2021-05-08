CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.78

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.78 and last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 34957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other news, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $241,876.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,965. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,584,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,843,000 after buying an additional 1,012,179 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,353,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,617,000 after buying an additional 79,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after buying an additional 32,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,324,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,613,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after buying an additional 691,387 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.