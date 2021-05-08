Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,382,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,840,000 after purchasing an additional 247,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,881,000 after acquiring an additional 583,137 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,325,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,156 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth $212,065,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth $216,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $56.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $57.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.74.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

