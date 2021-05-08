Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cohu from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.29.

COHU stock opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cohu has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.95.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. Equities analysts predict that Cohu will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,578,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,444,000 after buying an additional 988,991 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cohu by 13.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

