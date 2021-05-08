Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $330 million-$350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $339.52 million.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,072. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $809.69 million, a PE ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $1,468,290.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,777,510.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $140,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,800.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,854 shares of company stock worth $2,875,605 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.