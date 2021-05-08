Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $126.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Sportswear has outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company has been benefiting from its strong direct-to-consumer e-commerce business, as part of which its Experience First initiative is noteworthy. These upsides aided first-quarter 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines grew year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Apart from DTC e-commerce growth, improved brick & mortar traffic aided sales. Markedly, sales increased across all categories, regions and channels. Moreover, the company saw an enhanced gross margin. Impressively, management raised its 2021 view, which takes into account the sequential revival in brick-and-mortar retail traffic and sales. However, the company remains mindful of supply-chain and logistic hurdles due to the pandemic. Also, demand creation investments are expected to be high.”

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on COLM. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.75.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $108.21 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.73.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 149,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $15,031,327.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $115,944,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at $279,309,659.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,719 shares of company stock worth $31,086,760. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.