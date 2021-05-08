Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 7,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 129,564 shares.The stock last traded at $50.23 and had previously closed at $50.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMCO shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,283,000 after purchasing an additional 527,761 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

