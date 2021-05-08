Comerica Bank Acquires 27,311 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,311 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $8,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRU. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth $635,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 474,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,983,000 after acquiring an additional 17,030 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in TransUnion by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU opened at $106.21 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $110.42. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

TRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

In other TransUnion news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $74,790.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,001 shares of company stock worth $6,731,153. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.