Comerica Bank Buys 114,231 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 461.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,231 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lyft were worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after buying an additional 4,565,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after buying an additional 3,668,050 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Lyft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,229,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $551,711,000 after purchasing an additional 191,951 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Lyft by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,568,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $322,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,189 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,674,000 after buying an additional 2,443,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

In related news, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,812,506 shares of company stock worth $311,387,156 in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $50.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

LYFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.