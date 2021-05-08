Comerica Bank Buys 5,481 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $8,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 22,193 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $1,057,052.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,028.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $2,465,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,184,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,992 shares of company stock valued at $10,596,921. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

LMAT opened at $50.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

