Comerica Bank Has $8.03 Million Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 933.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,496 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.65% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCRI opened at $73.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.77. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.12 and a beta of 1.66.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

