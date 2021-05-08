Comerica Bank Has $8.99 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,471 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $8,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 675.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HDB opened at $71.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.64.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. Analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

