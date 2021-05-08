Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $8,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLOW. FMR LLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after buying an additional 276,541 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,775,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $118,710,000 after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 42,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLOW. Robert W. Baird raised Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.50. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $51.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $414,726.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.