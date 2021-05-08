Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Garmin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Garmin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $1,116,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 7,490.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 257,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Garmin by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $441,678.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,902. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin stock opened at $143.56 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $143.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.14 and its 200 day moving average is $123.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

