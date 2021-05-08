Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Price Target Increased to $10.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMLEF opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $8.05.

About Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial and Flex Properties, and Cominar’s Proportionate Share. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

