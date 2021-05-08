Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Communications Systems manufactures and markets connectors and wiring devices for voice, data and video communications under the Suttle brand name in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures a line of high performance fiber-optic connectors, interconnect devices and fiber cable assemblies for the telecommunications, computer and electronics markets. The company has several manufacturing plants in the United States and abroad. “

Separately, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Communications Systems from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Communications Systems stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Communications Systems has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.53 million, a P/E ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). Communications Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Communications Systems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in Communications Systems by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 68,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Communications Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Communications Systems by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 127,135 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Communications Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Communications Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides connectivity infrastructure products and services for deployments of broadband networks worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronics & Software and Services & Support. The Electronics & Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

