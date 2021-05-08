Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Community Health Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.70.

Shares of NYSE CYH traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.22. 3,986,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,973. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 418.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 330,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 267,013 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $4,262,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 83,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

