Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its price objective hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.63.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $68.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.58. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $72.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.26, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,336,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,245 shares of company stock valued at $530,963 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Commvault Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

