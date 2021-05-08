Comparing Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and Surface Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics $147.87 million 2.82 $56.82 million $1.66 4.91 Surface Oncology $15.36 million 22.39 -$54.79 million ($1.97) -4.02

Jounce Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Surface Oncology. Surface Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jounce Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and Surface Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics N/A -72.91% -59.68% Surface Oncology N/A -29.77% -17.05%

Risk and Volatility

Jounce Therapeutics has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surface Oncology has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.5% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Surface Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Surface Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Jounce Therapeutics and Surface Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics 1 1 4 0 2.50 Surface Oncology 0 2 4 0 2.67

Jounce Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 90.18%. Surface Oncology has a consensus target price of $13.60, indicating a potential upside of 71.72%. Given Jounce Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Jounce Therapeutics is more favorable than Surface Oncology.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics beats Surface Oncology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors. It is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody for combination therapy; JTX-8064, an antibody that binds to leukocyte immunoglobulin like receptor B2, which is a cell surface receptor expressed on macrophages; and JTX-1811, an anti-CCR8 monoclonal antibody designed to selectively deplete intra-tumoral T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells. It also develops an earlier stage program targeting regulatory T cells. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies; and a license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline to develop, manufacture, and commercialize antibodies that targets SRF813. Surface Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

