Comparing Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) & Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paya and Arko’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paya N/A N/A $4.28 million $0.18 56.28 Arko N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Paya has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arko has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paya and Arko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paya N/A -1.98% -0.03% Arko N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Paya and Arko, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paya 0 0 6 0 3.00 Arko 0 0 2 1 3.33

Paya presently has a consensus target price of $15.40, suggesting a potential upside of 52.02%. Arko has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.15%. Given Paya’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paya is more favorable than Arko.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.2% of Paya shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Arko shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Paya shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arko beats Paya on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions. It serves customers approximately through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The company also has offices in offices in Reston, Virginia, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

