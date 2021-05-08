Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.84

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.84 and last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 167764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -54.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 21,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $529,422.88. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,685 shares of company stock worth $1,219,324. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Company Profile (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

