Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Director Jana Partners Llc Sells 2,811,853 Shares of Stock

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.