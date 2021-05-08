Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. Conformis has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $153.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conformis will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conformis by 156.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,008,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 1,835,254 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter worth about $2,583,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conformis by 112.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Conformis during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Conformis during the first quarter worth about $446,000. 30.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

