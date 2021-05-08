ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $85.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $80.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.18.

NYSE:COP traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $57.10. 9,645,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,498,908. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a PE ratio of -50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $554,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,580 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $219,580,000 after purchasing an additional 80,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

