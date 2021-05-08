ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,382 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,647 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,746 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,942 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.18.

NYSE:COP opened at $57.10 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14. The company has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.