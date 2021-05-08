Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

NYSE:ED opened at $78.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average of $73.76. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.