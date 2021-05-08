Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Raised by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,362,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 98,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after buying an additional 13,974 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.90.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,398. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $240.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,099. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.53 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

