Contentos Reaches Market Cap of $98.47 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Contentos has a total market cap of $98.47 million and $17.73 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00082505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00021264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00062613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.60 or 0.00802217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00104194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,556.64 or 0.09472295 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00045011 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 3,014,320,065 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

