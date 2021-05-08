CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $118,665.00

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded up 115.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $6.38 million and approximately $118,665.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00083769 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,617,120 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.