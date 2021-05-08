Contrasting JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) and CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR)

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) and CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. CoreSite Realty pays an annual dividend of $4.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. JBG SMITH Properties pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CoreSite Realty pays out 96.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. JBG SMITH Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CoreSite Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and CoreSite Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBG SMITH Properties 2.87% 0.52% 0.29% CoreSite Realty 13.19% 51.47% 3.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for JBG SMITH Properties and CoreSite Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBG SMITH Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A CoreSite Realty 2 4 4 0 2.20

CoreSite Realty has a consensus price target of $133.63, indicating a potential upside of 12.40%. Given CoreSite Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CoreSite Realty is more favorable than JBG SMITH Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.6% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of CoreSite Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of CoreSite Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and CoreSite Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBG SMITH Properties $647.77 million 6.53 $65.57 million $1.61 19.98 CoreSite Realty $572.73 million 8.92 $75.84 million $5.10 23.31

CoreSite Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JBG SMITH Properties. JBG SMITH Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreSite Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreSite Realty has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CoreSite Realty beats JBG SMITH Properties on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 20.7 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets, 98% at our share of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 17.1 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 460+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options Â all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships.

