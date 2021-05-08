Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%.

CPS traded up $6.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.88. 485,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,152. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Cooper-Standard has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.21.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

