Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) will report $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.86. Cooper Tire & Rubber posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 891.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE:CTB traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $59.14. The company had a trading volume of 153,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,135. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.95. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,565,000 after buying an additional 382,582 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 43.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1,207.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 168,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 155,152 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

