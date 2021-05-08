Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Cooper Tire & Rubber has a payout ratio of 10.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cooper Tire & Rubber to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Shares of CTB stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

