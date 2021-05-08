Copa (NYSE:CPA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Copa (NYSE:CPA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million.

Shares of CPA traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.47. 436,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,612. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Copa has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $94.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.32.

Get Copa alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HSBC cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.