Copa (NYSE:CPA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Copa (NYSE:CPA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%.

CPA stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.47. The company had a trading volume of 436,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,612. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $94.91.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

