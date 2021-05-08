Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $396.20 million.

NASDAQ CORT traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.10. 720,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,552. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.37.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $79.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

In related news, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 112,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $3,163,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,166.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $101,252.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,989 shares of company stock worth $4,536,903 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

