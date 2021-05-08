Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Core-Mark updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.900-2.060 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.90 to $2.06 EPS.

NASDAQ CORE traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $42.73. 95,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,192. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

CORE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

