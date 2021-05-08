CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $160.33 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will announce sales of $160.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.21 million and the highest is $163.41 million. CoreSite Realty reported sales of $150.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year sales of $649.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $646.90 million to $653.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $695.35 million, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $706.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

Shares of NYSE:COR traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.88. The stock had a trading volume of 320,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,180. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $141.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $156,279.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,327.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $486,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,912.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,257 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,496. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

