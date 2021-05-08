CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) SVP Brian Warren Sells 850 Shares

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,112.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Warren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Brian Warren sold 1,856 shares of CoreSite Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $217,578.88.

On Thursday, March 4th, Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of CoreSite Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $156,279.75.

COR stock opened at $118.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $141.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.71.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COR. CWM LLC raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

