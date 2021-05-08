Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSOD. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of CSOD opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average is $44.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -82.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 10,306 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $533,129.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,895,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,520 shares of company stock worth $2,969,195. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at $193,350,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth about $28,136,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,129,000 after acquiring an additional 612,537 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,100,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,482,000 after acquiring an additional 373,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth about $13,212,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

