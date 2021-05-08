Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,298 Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,302,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 679.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 34,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000.

PEZ opened at $89.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.41. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $97.80.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

