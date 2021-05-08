Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

