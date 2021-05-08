Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,667 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,526 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCF National Bank boosted its position in Ford Motor by 12.1% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 18,508 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 39,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.66.

NYSE F opened at $11.82 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of -295.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.