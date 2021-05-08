Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $886,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV opened at $40.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $40.46.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

