Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $81.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $52.58 and a 12-month high of $81.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.32.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.