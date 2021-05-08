Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,787 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.9% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $384.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.71.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

