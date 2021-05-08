Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $414.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COST. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.71.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $384.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $360.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.91. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $170.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 43.4% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

