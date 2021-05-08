Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €75.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €62.46 ($73.48).

1COV stock opened at €58.02 ($68.26) on Tuesday. Covestro has a one year low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a one year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €56.23 and its 200 day moving average is €53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion and a PE ratio of 13.27.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

