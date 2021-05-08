Cowen Boosts ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $88.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ARCB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price target on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $90.45 on Wednesday. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 29,805 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ArcBest by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ArcBest by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after buying an additional 112,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in ArcBest by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

