Cowen Cuts Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target to $72.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $91.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Shares of ORA traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.53. The stock had a trading volume of 542,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.23.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

